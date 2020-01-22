Discovery Zoo at Jackson Zoo being demolished

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may notice some demolition going on at the Jackson Zoo.
Revitalize Mississippi, a community partner, has been tearing down the old Discovery Zoo inside the Jackson Zoo since Monday.
City of Jackson Communications Director Candice Cole told 3 On Your Side, the work is being done free of charge as a service to the West Jackson community.
Cole said it’s part of a greater effort to modernize the Zoo and offer a more interactive experience.
The Zoo has been temporarily closed to the public since October.
Cole said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba anticipates the Zoo will reopen around spring time.
