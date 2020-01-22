City of Jackson engineer provides updates on Fondren construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is still looking for funding to provide flood relief to residents near Eubanks Creek.
“We have been experiencing problems over the last number of years are it relates to that issue. Some of the other issues that have risen over there are a basic combination of undersized culverts, some lack maintenance and a lot of upgrades that need to be done," said City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams. “So we’re going to be looking at some other avenues and could be looking to MEMA hazard litigation funds to maybe looking into relocating residents in that area," he explained.
The aged infrastructure also has proven faulty near Meadowbrook and Manhattan Road. A redesign for that sewer collapse is still in progress.
“We have been trying to find some funding in order to address it. We have not been able to find funding yet, but we are still looking. We hope we can get that addressed before we start the actual paving work in 202, later this year, to 2021,” said Williams.
Construction on some projects, such as North State Street, continues. It is set to be complete this year.
Tuesday's meeting should confirm a bid package for Old Canton Road, further releasing a completion date.
