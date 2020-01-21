Smith Willis Stadium to host 9 La. Tech baseball games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Louisiana Tech University will make themselves comfortable with Jackson this year.
The Bulldogs baseball team is scheduled to play in nine conference games at Smith Willis Stadium in 2020:
- March 13 – 15 Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State University
- April 9 – 11 Louisiana Tech vs. Rice University
- April 24 – 26 Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion University
Louisiana Tech was forced to move their home games because of an April 2019 tornado. They’re splitting their home games between Jackson, Ruston High School, and Lousiana-Monroe.
Smith Willis Stadium played host to the Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals from 1975 to 1999.
Since then, the stadium has narrowly avoided demolition, and was leased to a new sports management group last year.
It currently hosts home games for the Belhaven Blazers.
