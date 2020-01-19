Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freezing temperatures tonight and again Tuesday night. These below freezing temperatures will also last through the following mornings as well. A freeze warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow morning for our counties bordering Louisiana to the south...Amite, Wilkinson, Pike and Walthall. Expect a breeze tonight which will make it feel even colder. North wind tonight at 5 mph and northeast at the same speed Tuesday. Lows tonight and tomorrow nights will be in the middle 20s and highs will be in the middle and upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine. Thursday and Friday might be a little wet with scattered showers, but severe weather is highly unlikely. Rainfall should be under an inch in total, so this will have minimal impact on the flooding situation for our area rivers. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. This weekend will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures near normal for this time of year. Highs in the middle and upper 50s. Lows in the 30s. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 35. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:23pm.