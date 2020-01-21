McDade’s grocery stores to get new name, new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The popular grocery store McDade’s will soon have a new name.
A Hattiesburg-based company bought four McDade’s locations around central Mississippi.
As of January 27, the store will be called Corner Market.
In July, 2018 a Louisiana-based company bought McDades in Jackson. It will now switch ownership again.
According to their website, Corner Market is a Mississippi owned family run grocery store company. They have been open for 50 years.
They have stores in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove, Bellevue, Petal, Laurel, Ellisville, and Vicksburg.
