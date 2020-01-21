McDade’s grocery stores to get new name, new ownership

According to their website, Corner Market is a Mississippi-owned, family-run grocery store company.

McDade’s grocery stores to get new name, new ownership
McDade's Market (Source: WLBT)
By Morgan Howard | January 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The popular grocery store McDade’s will soon have a new name.

A Hattiesburg-based company bought four McDade’s locations around central Mississippi.

As of January 27, the store will be called Corner Market.

In July, 2018 a Louisiana-based company bought McDades in Jackson. It will now switch ownership again.

RELATED: Louisiana company buying McDade’s stores in Jackson

According to their website, Corner Market is a Mississippi owned family run grocery store company. They have been open for 50 years.

They have stores in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove, Bellevue, Petal, Laurel, Ellisville, and Vicksburg.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.