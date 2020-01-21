Man charged after allegedly stealing car parts from Brandon business

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police responded to a report of theft of automobile parts at a local Brandon business on Thursday, January 16.
Detectives were soon able to obtain surveillance video from the incident and put out a description on the suspect’s vehicle.
Later that same evening, a Brandon patrol officer spotted and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 80 that matched the suspect’s vehicle.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old David Lee Alexander, was positively identified as the person in the theft case.
Alexander was arrested and charged with grand larceny. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on $10,000.
He will have his initial court appearance on Wednesday, January 21.
