Joe Moorhead lands job as Oregon offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is heading west.
Moorhead was officially named as offensive coordinator for Oregon on Tuesday.
He was head coach of the Bulldogs for two years before being fired shortly after a Music City Bowl loss. He finished with a 14-12 record. MSU brought in Mike Leach earlier this month as his replacement.
Before landing in Starkville, Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State.
“I’m extremely excited and very appreciative of Coach (Mario) Cristobal for this opportunity,” Moorhead said. “I’m looking forward to helping build on the great success the program has already had and I can’t wait to experience game day in Autzen Stadium.”
