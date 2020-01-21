First Alert Forecast: brisk sunshine Tuesday; rain returns Thursday

By Patrick Ellis | January 21, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:54 AM

TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect a bundle up type of day around central Mississippi. The slightest of breezes early Tuesday may push wind chills into the 10s to start the day. Sunshine will push highs again from the morning 20s into the 40s through the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY: While sunshine will be possible to start off the day – clouds will gradually increase through the day. Our rain chances will stay near zero through the day amid the drier air still in place –highs will remain chilly, in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will continue to be in place heading into Thursday, leading to an increase in rain chances through the day as a quick moving system moves through the area. Rainfall amounts could total upward of an inch. Rain exits by Friday morning, clouds will slowly follow suit. Sunshine returns by the weekend amid seasonable temperatures, in the 50s to near 60.

RIVER STAGES

Pearl River

At Carthage: 20.7’ -> Falling

At Jackson: 33.6’ -> Falling

At Rockport: 34.2’ -> Slow Fall

Big Black River

At West: 16.3’ -> Below Flood Wednesday

At Bentonia: 27.0’ -> Slow Fall

At Bovina: 38.7’ -> Steady

Steele Bayou (Landside)

91.5’ -> Rising to 92’– Gates ARE CLOSED

Mississippi River

At Greenville: 48.4’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26

At Vicksburg: 44.6’ -> 45.5’ JAN 27

At Natchez: 51.5’ -> 53.0’ JAN 30

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

