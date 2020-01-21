First Alert Forecast: brisk sunshine Tuesday; rain returns Thursday

TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect a bundle up type of day around central Mississippi. The slightest of breezes early Tuesday may push wind chills into the 10s to start the day. Sunshine will push highs again from the morning 20s into the 40s through the afternoon hours.
WEDNESDAY: While sunshine will be possible to start off the day – clouds will gradually increase through the day. Our rain chances will stay near zero through the day amid the drier air still in place –highs will remain chilly, in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will continue to be in place heading into Thursday, leading to an increase in rain chances through the day as a quick moving system moves through the area. Rainfall amounts could total upward of an inch. Rain exits by Friday morning, clouds will slowly follow suit. Sunshine returns by the weekend amid seasonable temperatures, in the 50s to near 60.
RIVER STAGES
Pearl River
At Carthage: 20.7’ -> Falling
At Jackson: 33.6’ -> Falling
At Rockport: 34.2’ -> Slow Fall
Big Black River
At West: 16.3’ -> Below Flood Wednesday
At Bentonia: 27.0’ -> Slow Fall
At Bovina: 38.7’ -> Steady
Steele Bayou (Landside)
91.5’ -> Rising to 92’– Gates ARE CLOSED
Mississippi River
At Greenville: 48.4’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26
At Vicksburg: 44.6’ -> 45.5’ JAN 27
At Natchez: 51.5’ -> 53.0’ JAN 30
