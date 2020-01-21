Coast casinos shattered revenue records in 2019

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - 2019 was a memorable year for the Mississippi coast, not because of blue algae and barren beaches, but rather in a positive sense, with an increase in gaming revenue.
In a recent report from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the money bet at the 12 coast casinos shattered records, grossing over $1.3 billion dollars last year. This massive amount indeed set an all-time record.
It jumped up six-hundred thousand dollars more than last year. In fact, it was the second time in nearly three decades since coast casinos opened the money they made over a calendar year at slot machines, table games, and sportsbooks that topped the $1.3 billion mark. The other time was in 2007.
Thus, it’s safe to say the year was notable for more reasons than one, and luck was definitely on the casino’s side.
