Wreath-laying ceremony honors Dr. King’s legacy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson community came together to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King in an annual wreath-laying ceremony Monday.
The ceremony happened at Freedom Corner, which is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Among those in attendance were elected officials from the state, City of Jackson and Hinds County, as well as residents.
The group began the ceremony by singing songs while walking with a wreath dedicated to Dr. King and posting it in front of a sign memorializing Dr. King and Medgar Evers.
One by one, the elected officials and others in attendance spoke about the importance of remembering Dr. King’s legacy and honoring him on this day.
“For me, it’s really personal,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance. “I’m actually old enough to remember when Dr. King was walking the Earth. I seriously doubt there would be an African-American holding the position of Hinds County Sheriff without men like Dr. King and Medgar Evers sacrificing their lives in order for a person like me to be eligible to run for this particular job.”
Bo Brown represents Mississippi’s District 70 in the House of Representatives and he said it is important for the youth to continue the work of Dr. King.
“Anybody that sacrifices their lives for the benefit of mankind deserves to be honored,” Brown said. “We must continue the struggle because we’ve not gotten to the mecca that he anticipated us getting to at this stage. 50 years later, we’re still struggling for some of the same things that Dr. King stood for during the years of his fight.”
Hinds County District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun also talked about the importance of the youth getting involved.
“I was there at the time Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fighting and I was a young person, and I know how much that meant to me,” Calhoun said. “I’ve probably attained the goals I have reached because I was there, and I watched him operate and try to get freedom for everybody. I was impressed and I want young people today to be impressed with what he did.”
Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David L. Archie encouraged everyone in the community to get involved and pass the torch.
“You don’t have to have a Master’s or Bachelors’s degree. You don’t have to be a preacher. You don’t have to be an elected official. What I would say to each and every individual out there that can perhaps bring something to the table that is productive is let’s work together to make your community, your neighborhood, make the streets safe again.”
