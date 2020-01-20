Visitors take in museums for free in honor of MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Admission was free at the Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums over the weekend in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
FedEx sponsored the museums and allowed them to be open free of admission. The crowds obliged, as plenty of people showed up to take in the museums.
"People can come in, learn about Martin Luther King, but learn about the other people," museums director Pamela Junior said. "These phenomenal regular people who took up that mantle to make sure that everybody, this whole United States of America, people can have the same rights that everybody else has."
The night is capped off at 6 p.m. with a special "MLK Night of Culture" program called "I Question America" in the auditorium.
It features performances in honor of women who led the struggle for civil rights in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.