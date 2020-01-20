No major issues with Pearl River flooding so far

By Jacob Gallant | January 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are still monitoring the Pearl River in Jackson amid an inundated river after recent flash flooding.

The river reached a crest of 34.3 feet over the weekend--below major flood stage.

The impacts on residents has been minimal so far.

Water has gotten into streets in Northeast Jackson, but has not reached any houses.

There is also water across Westbrook Road and in the soccer fields.

The river is set to slowly fall over the next few days.

Rain later in the week is not expected to cause any significant rise to the river in the Jackson area.

