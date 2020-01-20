Jackson homeless shelter needs coffee, toiletries ahead of frigid week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson homeless shelter, Stewpot’s Opportunity Center, is open to the homeless ahead of this frigid week. The Opportunity Center opens any night the temperature drops below 35 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to sink below freezing this week and the doors of the shelter will be open as a safe haven for those who have nowhere to go.
The Opportunity Center is a day shelter for homeless men, women, and families. The center is located in west Jackson at 845 W. Amite Street.
According to their Facebook page, “the center offers a safe, comfortable place to receive the basic needs a person seeking work should have such as laundry, showers, phones, etc. The Center also serves as a one-stop shop for people to access mainstream services including mental health, housing assistance, employment services and more.”
Immediate needs for the shelter are as follows:
Coffee
Cream and sugar
Men’s underwear (all sizes)
Deoderant
Razors
Soap
Any toiletries
(The shelter has plenty of donated socks at this time)
Any donations can be dropped off at the shelter on Amite Street.
For more information, or to find out more ways you can help, please call (601) 949-3540
