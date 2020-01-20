Georgia taps USM offensive coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - Southern Miss apparently will be operating with a new offensive coordinator for the third season in a row.
Reports out of Athens, Ga., have Southern Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner headed to the University of Georgia as an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ offensive staff.
Faulkner will join former USM head coach Todd Monken in Athens. Monken was hired as the program’s offensive coordinator last week.
Faulkner spent one season in Hattiesburg, running an offense that led Conference USA in passing at 289.5 yards a game and was in the middle of the pack nationally at 407 yards per game.
Faulkner tweeted a thank you Monday morning to USM head coach Jay Hopson and the players he worked with during his time in Hattiesburg.
Faulkner replaced Shannon Dawson, who after three years on Jay Hopson’s staff, left for the University of Houston.
With Faulkner’s departure, USM is down two key coaching slots.
Co-defensive coordinator Derek Nicholson left USM to take a position at the University of Louisville just days ago.
