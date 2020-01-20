First Alert Forecast: cold sunshine Monday

By Patrick Ellis | January 20, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:05 AM

MONDAY: Many may have the day off for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday – enjoy the continued sunshine and for the winter lovers, enjoy the cold temperatures. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we’ll claw our way back to the 40s by the afternoon amid a brisk north wind. Overnight, winds slack off a little, but not completely calm, under clear skies; expect it turn cold as we drop into the lower to middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect a bundle up type of day around central Mississippi. The slightest of breezes early Tuesday may push wind chills into the 10s to start the day. Sunshine will push highs again from the morning 20s into the 40s through the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continues to hold firm over the region through mid-week ahead of our next weather maker that will bring another chance for rain by the week’s end. Clouds will begin to roll back in by Wednesday and Thursday, leading up to rain chances Friday. Highs will gradually warm back through the 50s to near 60 by Friday. We’ll take bit of a backstep Saturday behind a front, but we’ll stay near or just above normal through a mainly dry weekend.

RIVER STAGES

Pearl River

At Carthage: 22.4’ -> Falling

At Jackson: 34.1’ -> Near Steady

At Rockport: 34.4’ -> Slow Fall

Big Black River

At West: 17.8’ -> Falling

At Bentonia: 27.8’ -> Slow Fall

At Bovina: 38.9’ -> Steady

Steele Bayou (Landside)

91.3’ -> Rising to 92-93’– Gates ARE CLOSED

Mississippi River

At Greenville: 48.1’ -> 49.0’ JAN 26

At Vicksburg: 44.3’ -> 45.0’ JAN 28

At Natchez: 51.0’ -> 52.0’ JAN 30

