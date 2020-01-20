First Alert Forecast: cold sunshine Monday

MONDAY: Many may have the day off for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday – enjoy the continued sunshine and for the winter lovers, enjoy the cold temperatures. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we’ll claw our way back to the 40s by the afternoon amid a brisk north wind. Overnight, winds slack off a little, but not completely calm, under clear skies; expect it turn cold as we drop into the lower to middle 20s.
TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school – expect a bundle up type of day around central Mississippi. The slightest of breezes early Tuesday may push wind chills into the 10s to start the day. Sunshine will push highs again from the morning 20s into the 40s through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continues to hold firm over the region through mid-week ahead of our next weather maker that will bring another chance for rain by the week’s end. Clouds will begin to roll back in by Wednesday and Thursday, leading up to rain chances Friday. Highs will gradually warm back through the 50s to near 60 by Friday. We’ll take bit of a backstep Saturday behind a front, but we’ll stay near or just above normal through a mainly dry weekend.
RIVER STAGES
Pearl River
At Carthage: 22.4’ -> Falling
At Jackson: 34.1’ -> Near Steady
At Rockport: 34.4’ -> Slow Fall
Big Black River
At West: 17.8’ -> Falling
At Bentonia: 27.8’ -> Slow Fall
At Bovina: 38.9’ -> Steady
Steele Bayou (Landside)
91.3’ -> Rising to 92-93’– Gates ARE CLOSED
Mississippi River
At Greenville: 48.1’ -> 49.0’ JAN 26
At Vicksburg: 44.3’ -> 45.0’ JAN 28
At Natchez: 51.0’ -> 52.0’ JAN 30
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.