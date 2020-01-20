First Alert Forecast: cold sunshine Monday

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continues to hold firm over the region through mid-week ahead of our next weather maker that will bring another chance for rain by the week’s end. Clouds will begin to roll back in by Wednesday and Thursday, leading up to rain chances Friday. Highs will gradually warm back through the 50s to near 60 by Friday. We’ll take bit of a backstep Saturday behind a front, but we’ll stay near or just above normal through a mainly dry weekend.