Community gathers to discuss impact of gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Concerned community members and several different organizations met at Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson on Monday morning.
The goal was to discuss gun violence, gun laws and other topics impacting their neighborhoods.
"We hope not only to bring the community together to speak on this, but to actually develop a knowledge base of resources that are available in the community to help address some of those root causes and hopefully make a solid dent in the rate of gun violence in our community," Vice President of Alpha Jackson Chauncey Spears said.
Organizers said they hope this was one of many forums they will have in the near future so the violence issues in Jackson are addressed and resolved.
