Cold Week Ahead

The Pearl River in Jackson is holding at around 34 ft, and and hold very close that level through the beginning of the week. The upcoming dry pattern will allow conditions to slowly improve, but it will be a gradual process. Temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees this afternoon and will hold in the 40s for The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Fortunately, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine. Also, morning lows plummet to the 25 to 30 degree range tonight, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Longer term, model guidance suggests a cool pattern for the remainder of January.