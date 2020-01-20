Airplane makes emergency landing near Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A small plane made a miracle landing after the engine shut down.
A pilot and passenger who ran out of fuel made an emergency landing one mile southeast of Meridian Regional Airport Sunday evening. The passenger said they were heading from Atlanta to Meridian.
The passenger said when it looked like they weren’t going to make it to runway they quickly made a decision to land in a homeowner's field.
“After talking to the pilot it looked like he had lost fuel and the engine had shut down. Fortunately, he was over this open field and was able to safely land. Both pilot nd passenger are okay,” said LEMA director Odie Barrett.
The plane was refueled and will be back in the air Monday.
