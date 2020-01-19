Tracking the Pearl River: Jackson residents weary of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River is forecasted to crest at 34.6 feet this weekend, potentially flooding parts of the City of Jackson.
3 on your side has been tracking the rising waters and so are residents in the area.
“The river has come out the -- from the woods and it’s coming up the street and flowing into the neighborhood now," said Jeffery Thomas; the water was creeping around the edge of his home Saturday.
He said Foxboro Drive in Northeast Jackson was dry the day before; “another one or two feet, then it’s time to start evacuating and getting out the neighborhood.”
Thomas was referring to the Pearl River that was visibly cresting high under Old Brandon Road. Heavy rainfall from earlier in the week caused it to rise.
Neighborhoods downtown like Gum Street had to deal with the extra water too. The excess water started to back up through the sewer system, which is something Thomas is worried will happen back on Foxboro.
“As long as it stay about 35, it’ll probably just fill the whole street up. but then the problem is, once it goes down the street to the other end, that’s where it flooded last weekend. And all the drains are stocked up. So now the water has nowhere to go," he said.
