Three-point barrage propels Braves over MVSU

The Delta Devils were paced by Caleb Hunter’s 28 points. Ahmadu Sarnor scored 13 points off the bench. The Braves trailed 4-0 early when three-pointers by Andrews, Tillery and Howard put them up 9-4 at the 16:38 mark. A lay-up by Andrews kept the Braves ahead 17-11 with 12:44 to go. Alcorn led 21-16 when it used a huge 15-0 spurt, which included three more long-range shots to catapult ahead 36-16 with 5:06 left.