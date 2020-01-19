Three-point barrage propels Braves over MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. - Junior Troymain Crosby poured in a career-high 27 points, and two other Alcorn State University men’s basketball student-athletes registered double-doubles in a dominant 105-73 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at the R.W. Harrison Complex.
The Braves (7-9, 3-2 SWAC) improved to 147-6 all-time and 4-0 this year when they score at least 100 points in a game. Alcorn scored 100 points against a SWAC opponent for the first time since 2011-12 when it beat Prairie View A&M 103-79. Crosby’s 27 points included a career-high 11 made free throws. He also drained eight field goals from the floor.
Senior Corey Tillery recorded his first double-double at Alcorn with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Senior Maurice Howard also submitted a double-double of 12 points and a career-high 10 assists. Howard became the sixth student-athlete in school history to dish out 10 assists in a game. The list includes Eddie Archie, Jeff Cammon, Gilbert Thompson, Alleo Frazier and Crosby.
Also in double-figures for Alcorn was senior Deshaw Andrews with 18 points and junior Anthony Fairley who matched his career-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Braves got it done on both ends of the floor. In addition to their big scoring night, they limited MVSU (1-15, 1-3 SWAC) to a .348 (24-69) shooting mark.
The Delta Devils were paced by Caleb Hunter’s 28 points. Ahmadu Sarnor scored 13 points off the bench. The Braves trailed 4-0 early when three-pointers by Andrews, Tillery and Howard put them up 9-4 at the 16:38 mark. A lay-up by Andrews kept the Braves ahead 17-11 with 12:44 to go. Alcorn led 21-16 when it used a huge 15-0 spurt, which included three more long-range shots to catapult ahead 36-16 with 5:06 left.
The run was fast, as it came over a four-minute period. Despite a half-court three at the buzzer by MVSU’s Sarnor, the Braves carried a 51-32 advantage into the half. The Delta Devils came out firing early in the second and drilled back-to-back threes to cut it to 51-38 in the first minute.
Though, Alcorn scored the next seven points, which included an alley-oop dunk by Crosby to stay in front 58-38 with 17:19 left. The closest MVSU came the rest of the way was a 15-point deficit with 9:42 remaining. Alcorn used a dunk by Fairley and a three by Andrews to pull away 89-63 at the 4:36 mark.
Alcorn made it a 30-point game, 101-71, on a lay-up by junior Arne Morris with 1:46 to go. Alcorn will close out the weekend with a 7:30 p.m. game Monday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Braves are 42-24 all-time against UAPB and 6-2 under head coach Montez Robinson.
