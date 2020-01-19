Sharply Colder; Dry

The rain is finally out of Mississippi, leading to a change to sharply cooler air today into next week. River flooding continues as most locations will crest Sunday if not already; however it will take several days before water levels begin to recede. The Pearl River in Jackson will crest today at around 34. 6 ft. The upcoming dry pattern will allow conditions to slowly improve next week. Temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon and will hold in the 40s for The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Fortunately, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows plummet to the 25 to 30 degree range Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings. Longer term, model guidance suggests a cool pattern for the remainder of January.