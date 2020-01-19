Rain did not stop MLK March in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people gathered at Freedom Corner in Jackson Saturday to remember the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
They participated in a MLK March, despite the rain and the MLK parade being postponed because of the threat of flooding.
Participants said they wanted to still honor Dr. King, who became a visible leader in the Civil Rights Movement.
He helped fight for change in Mississippi and across the country before he was assassinated in 1968.
“But for Dr. King we would still be probably be picking cotton and everything else. It’s a blessing. That’s why we will come out here in the rain, sleet or snow, and we’re going to celebrate his life. Dr. King was bitten by dogs and everything else in an effort to try and make sure he bettered the situation for all people, poor people especially. Black, white, green, or polka dot he bettered the situation,' said Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
"Dr. King always mentioned rain, shine, sleet or snow. They did march. We want to try to continue that legacy. We don’t let the weather hinder us from doing what the King wanted done and what the King did. That’s why we are here rain, shine, sleet or snow,” said Sinatra Harris.
A new date has not been announced for the MLK parade. Other MLK events are scheduled Sunday and Monday.
