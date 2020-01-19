Rain did not stop MLK March in Jackson

“But for Dr. King we would still be probably be picking cotton and everything else. It’s a blessing. That’s why we will come out here in the rain, sleet or snow, and we’re going to celebrate his life. Dr. King was bitten by dogs and everything else in an effort to try and make sure he bettered the situation for all people, poor people especially. Black, white, green, or polka dot he bettered the situation,' said Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes.