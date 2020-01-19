MSU storms past Georgia as Perry gets another double-double

Perry exploded for a game-leading 22 points on 9-of-13 from the floor coupled with 12 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and two steals. He complied his sixth double-double over his last seven outings and reached the 20-point plateau for the fourth time over his last six appearances. For the season, Perry came away with his SEC-leading 10th double-double to bring his career total to 19 which is tops among SEC active players.