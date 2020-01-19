Malone’s career-high leads USM to first CUSA win

“For us to have 24 assists on 29 field goals, that means the ball was moving and so were our people,” Roane said. “We challenged our guys to be unselfish dudes, and I thought they were. We can only celebrate this for so long. We’ve got to be excited, and it’s okay to do that. It was big for 18 and 22-year-olds and even myself, and I’m 46. It was the biggest thing that could change my day. At some point, we have to keep it in perspective and sustain the preparation, energy level and execution to apply it towards this upcoming road trip.”