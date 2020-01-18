Dry and Sharply Cooler

The wet pattern continues for now, but that’s all about to change... For the remainder of this evening, a broken line of showers showers is moving across the area in advance of a cold front. A few strong storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain ends tonight followed by a change to sharply cooler air Sunday into next week. Temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees tomorrow and will hold in the 40s for The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Fortunately, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine. Also, morning lows plummet to the 25 to 30 degree range Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. Longer term, model guidance suggests a cool pattern for the remainder of January. River flooding continues as most locations will crest Sunday if not already; however it will take several days before water levels begin to recede. The upcoming dry pattern will allow conditions to improve into next week.