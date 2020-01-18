Scattered Showers, Storms; Colder Sunday

A warm and damp Saturday morning... Starting out in the upper 50s to near 60s across Central and South Mississippi. A line of heavy is advancing from west to east this morning. The severe threat is low, although pockets of gusty wind is possible within the line. For the remainder of today, scattered showers along with a few storms will continue in advance of a cold front. A few strong storms are possible, but once again, widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain ends tonight followed by a change to sharply cooler weather Sunday and into next week. Temperatures struggle to reach 50 degrees tomorrow and will hold in the 40s for The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Fortunately, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine.