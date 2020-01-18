Report: ‘National Treasure 3’ is happening

(WAVE) – A third National Treasure movie is officially happening thanks to Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
NY Daily Mail reports the scriptwriter will be Chris Bremner, the man behind “Bad Boys for Life.”
The Nicolas Cage-fronted franchise features the actor as Benjamin Gates, a historian.
The first “National Treasure” was released in 2004. It featured Cage’s character hunting for a mysterious treasure using a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.
The second installment, “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” dropped in 2007 and centered around the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the search for missing pages in John Wilkes Booth’s diary.
The report did not reveal if Cage, Diane Kruger, Jon Voight, Justin Bartha or any other actors from the franchise are returning.
