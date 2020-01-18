President Trump congratulates LSU’s football team on national title during White House visit

The LSU team meets President Donald Trump during the team's White House visit. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | January 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 7:01 AM

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The LSU national championship-winning Tigers met with President Donald Trump as part of the team’s victory celebration at the White House on Friday, Jan. 17.

Several politicians were on hand, including Louisiana’s U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, as President Trump congratulated the team on its incredible season.

President Trump also gave his condolences to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who lost his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, on the day of LSU’s College Football Playoff Semifinal victory in the Peach Bowl.

The LSU football team visited with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 17, 2020, after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: LSU Football/LSU Athletics)

The next 24 hours will be busy for the Tigers, as they will return to Baton Rouge for a victory parade and celebration on LSU’s campus, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

LSU’s presidential visit comes just days after two key coaches left the team. The team’s defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, was named the new head coach at Baylor University on Jan. 16. Another LSU coach, passing coordinator Joe Brady, was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 15.

As of Friday afternoon, nine players have declared for the NFL Draft.

