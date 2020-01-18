Hit-and-run suspect runs from cops, crashes into car in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were injured after a police chase in Vicksburg.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.
According to police, a suspect was involved in a hit-and-run on Belva Drive.
When deputies tried to stop the car the suspect was in, the suspect kept going and eventually crashed into another car.
The suspect and the other crash victim were taken to the hospital with injuries.
“I think it reached speeds of 50-55 miles-an-hour which, at that time, [the suspect’s vehicle] was running on three tires and had heavy damage to the front end,” said Sheriff Martin Pace.
The road was closed for around an hour while crews cleared the scene.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.