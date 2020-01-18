Former Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove passed away

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gary Hargrove, former long-time coroner for Harrison County, has died after battling an illness.
He served 24 years as coroner and almost a year ago, he decided to retire to spend more time with his loved ones.
Throughout his career, he worked diligently around the clock. Day or night, he headed swiftly to the scene and investigated the cause of death or confirmed an unknown person’s identity. He was there, and for over two decades, Harrison County relied on his expertise.
Among the cases that stood out in Hargrove’s career, Hurricane Katria was a definite contender. According to Hargrove in a previous interview, ninety-seven people were found dead in Harrison County, and they were able to identify all but two by the end of December.
He will be remembered for his service and hard work.
This is a developing story, and updates will be made as information is released.
