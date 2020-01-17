WLBT’s Maggie Wade honored at MLK banquet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Martin Luther King week celebrations continue in the Capital city.
Thursday night, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Jackson State University.
The banquet consisted of community members and leaders.
Our very own Maggie Wade and Howard Ballou were also in attendance. Special awards were handed out.
One of those awards was presented to Maggie Wade, in honor of Maude Ballou.
Maude Ballou is Howard Ballou’s mother.
Mrs. Ballou recently passed, and was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s secretary.
“Howard Ballou’s mother was Martin Luther King’s secretary. She was just one of those gentle giants that traveled along and was really a back bone to the civil rights movement. Naming the award after Howard’s mother, Maggie being the first beneficiary because of her dedication to this community,” said De’Keither Stamps.
