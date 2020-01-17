Vicksburg Police make arrests for possession of controlled substances, felony shoplifting, stolen firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several men have been taken into custody this week by Vicksburg police.
William Mayberry, 43, of 221 Willow Drive, Vicksburg, was taken into custody on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence by officers of the Vicksburg Police Department NET Team. He was charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Heroin, and one count of Sale of Methamphetamine.
Mayberry made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, January 17, 2020, before Judge Angela Carpenter. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $75,000 bond.
Jacorvin Taylor, 29, of 1640 Cox Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested for Felony Shoplifting on Thursday, January 16, 2020. His arrest is the result of an investigation into the theft of over $9,000 of merchandise from Dillard’s which occurred on January 15, 2019.
Taylor had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, January 17, 2020, before Judge Angela Carpenter. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond.
Walter Lee Hardy, 19, of 310 Skyview lane, Vicksburg, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He has been charged with one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Hardy had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, January 17, 2020, before Judge Angela Carpenter. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $2,500 bond.
Joshua Moore, 28, 765 Hankinson Road, Vicksburg, turned himself in on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Moore had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, January 17, 2020, before Judge Angela Carpenter. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.