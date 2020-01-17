SBA offering assistance to businesses affected by harmful algae bloom

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Small businesses on the Gulf Coast negatively impacted by the blue-green algae bloom can now apply for disaster assistance loans.
Working in coordination with the U.S. Small Business Administration and former Gov. Phil Bryant, Gov. Tate Reeves said low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans will be available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a precious natural beauty, and the small businesses that call it home must be protected. Because what’s good for the Gulf Coast—and for small businesses—is good for all of Mississippi. Having a strong relationship with organizations like the U.S. Small Business Administration means we can help our small businesses when disaster strikes,” Reeves said.
The opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway for a record number of days and the resulting algae bloom devastated the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the summer of 2019, impacting marine life, the seafood industry and tourism.
A federal lawsuit has been filed by officials from across the Gulf Coast seeking changes to procedures in future openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
For more information on loan applications, please call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
