Rising Pearl River threatens Jackson streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River rise is now affecting flood prone areas of Jackson. So far no water has entered any homes.
One Jackson Councilman blames reservoir officials for flooding in the capital city.
“We’re gonna lose business,” said P&J Auto Repair Services owner Wardell Jackson. “You know it’s just one of those things”.
Jackson is watching the waters inch closer to his business.
The Pear River is flooding Sidney Street which is next to his building and it could soon be affecting his business.
"We have seen our share of flooding but hadn't had it lately so you know the only thing we can do is do what we've been doing in the past, try to elevate everything up that we don't want to get wet," said Jackson.
Not far away, Nichols Street in the Hightower Community is flooded.
It intersects Julienne Street.
When the Pearl rises Julienne Street also floods.
Water is getting closer to this home and the business behind it.
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes blames the Pearl River Water Supply District management.
According to Stokes, Jackson creeks back up and can’t flow into the Pearl River because of the water coming from the reservoir.
“It’s an act of stupidity. It’s not an act of God,” said Stokes. “We have had rain in this city many many years and never been flooded like we’ve been flooding in the last month or two. We continue to have all these floods. They overbuilt at the reservoir and didn’t ask the city of Jackson’s opinion at all”.
Thursday the Pearl River passed 33.5 feet.
People in flood prone areas of Jackson are preparing for the worst.
