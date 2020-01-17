Over 1,000 Clinton residents in the dark due to outage

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Right now, over 1,000 Clinton residents are in the dark.
Entergy is reporting 1,144 outages in Hinds county, most of them are in the city of Clinton.
A spokesperson for the company says that the outage began around 8:30 and power is expected to be restored around 10:30.
They do not know the cause of the outage at this time. They are currently working to get the power back and will investigate the cause afterward.
