JPS weekend activities canceled due to flooding concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is cancelling all activities planned for Saturday, January 18 due to weather conditions and flooding threats.
This includes the MLK Ladies Hoop Fest at Lanier and the Murrah vs Columbia benefit soccer game at South Jackson Field.
The school district says they will continue to monitor conditions and make a decision concerning the MLK Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for Monday, January 20, at a later time. That tournament will be played at Lanier.
