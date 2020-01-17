Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach. The move was finalized three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule, who last week became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Aranda takes over a Big 12 team on the rise. The Bears went from 11 losses in 2017 to 11 wins this season, when they played in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. The 43-year-old Aranda was at LSU the last four seasons after three years as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator.