Forecasted Pearl River crest lowered by half foot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service lowered the forecasted crest level of the Pearl River by half a foot.
Several inches of rain Wednesday caused the river to swell.
Earlier in the week, the river was expected to crest at 35.5 feet. Flood stage for the river 28 feet. At 35.4 feet, water begins to approach homes in the Hightower area.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the river stands at 33.72 feet.
A crest of 35 feet is expected to come Saturday morning and last several days.
