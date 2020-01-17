First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

EXTENDED FORECAST: A second, dry cold front will slip through the area late Sunday into Monday – ushering in a re-assuring blast of Canadian air over the region – push lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. Highs begin to rebound into the lower 50s Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to increase as early as Thursday, but more so heading into Friday with highs clawing back toward the 60s on the back end of the forecast.