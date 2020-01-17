First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

FRIDAY: A seasonable day amid mostly cloudy skies and a continued north breeze. Temperatures will work their way from the morning 40s to seasonable upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. Clouds thicken again through late Friday and a few showers will be possible ahead of our next front due in Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Another cold front will move across the region will bring yet another round of rain to the region through Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather isn’t anticipated with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler air begins filtering in Saturday night as we drop to the 30s and sunshine looks to return Sunday amid chilly highs near 50.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A second, dry cold front will slip through the area late Sunday into Monday – ushering in a re-assuring blast of Canadian air over the region – push lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. Highs begin to rebound into the lower 50s Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to increase as early as Thursday, but more so heading into Friday with highs clawing back toward the 60s on the back end of the forecast.
RIVER STAGES
Pearl River
At Carthage: 23.5’ -> 24’ Friday
At Jackson: 33.7’ -> 35.5’ Saturday
At Rockport: 34.5’ -> Steady
Big Black River
At West: 20.8’ -> Slow Fall
At Bentonia: 28.4’ -> Steady
At Bovina: 38.7’ -> Steady
Steele Bayou (Landside)
90.1’ -> Rising to 91-92’– Gates ARE CLOSED
Mississippi River
At Greenville: 47.2’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26
At Vicksburg: 43.1’ -> 44.5’ JAN 28
At Natchez: 49’.6 -> 51.5’ JAN 30
