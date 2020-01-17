First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; rain, few storms return Saturday

By Patrick Ellis | January 17, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:23 AM

FRIDAY: A seasonable day amid mostly cloudy skies and a continued north breeze. Temperatures will work their way from the morning 40s to seasonable upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. Clouds thicken again through late Friday and a few showers will be possible ahead of our next front due in Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Another cold front will move across the region will bring yet another round of rain to the region through Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather isn’t anticipated with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler air begins filtering in Saturday night as we drop to the 30s and sunshine looks to return Sunday amid chilly highs near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A second, dry cold front will slip through the area late Sunday into Monday – ushering in a re-assuring blast of Canadian air over the region – push lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. Highs begin to rebound into the lower 50s Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to increase as early as Thursday, but more so heading into Friday with highs clawing back toward the 60s on the back end of the forecast.

RIVER STAGES

Pearl River

At Carthage: 23.5’ -> 24’ Friday

At Jackson: 33.7’ -> 35.5’ Saturday

At Rockport: 34.5’ -> Steady

Big Black River

At West: 20.8’ -> Slow Fall

At Bentonia: 28.4’ -> Steady

At Bovina: 38.7’ -> Steady

Steele Bayou (Landside)

90.1’ -> Rising to 91-92’– Gates ARE CLOSED

Mississippi River

At Greenville: 47.2’ -> 49.5’ JAN 26

At Vicksburg: 43.1’ -> 44.5’ JAN 28

At Natchez: 49’.6 -> 51.5’ JAN 30

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

