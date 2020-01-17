Driver extracted from SUV after colliding with 18-wheeler on HWY 16

Farmhaven Fire Dept. was dispatched Friday to a two vehicle MVC on Highway 16 near John Day Road. (Source: Farmhaven Fire Dept./Facebook)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 12:40 PM

FARMHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Farmhaven Fire Department was called around 6:54 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle MVC on Highway 16 near John Day Road.

Farmhaven Engine 3 responded and found that an SUV was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. One person was trapped inside the SUV and needed to be extracted. Fire crews were able to remove the patient from the vehicle.

The patient was transported by AirCare to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

