'Dangerously uninformed’: New book says Trump didn’t know what happened at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new book reveals President Donald Trump did not understand the basic history behind the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“He was at times dangerously uninformed,” said a former senior White House adviser, who was quoted in the book.
Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig authored “A Very Stable Genius.”
In it, they wrote that President Trump asked his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly before a private tour of the USS Arizona Memorial: “Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?”
The book said, “Trump had heard the phrase ‘Pearl Harbor’ and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else."
Trump said in 2017, "This is very special to be in Hawaii and to be visiting very shortly Pearl Harbor which I’ve read about, spoken about, heard about, studied, but I haven’t seen.”
“A Very Stable Genius” highlights some key moments in the president’s tenure that have raised questions about his mental and intellectual fitness for office, portraying him as a “novice commander in chief.”
The book also says the president once told the Indian Prime Minister, "It's not like you've got China on your border," which is not correct.
“A Very Stable Genius” is set for release on Jan. 21.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.