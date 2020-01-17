Customer shoots at delivery driver after argument over pizza order

Customer shoots at delivery driver after argument over pizza order
The shooting happened on Northtown Drive. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | January 17, 2020 at 5:22 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:24 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an incident that happened just before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Northtown Drive.

An argument over an order led to the customer retrieving a gun and firing shots following a pizza delivery.

The shots, fired at the delivery driver, entered two nearby apartment units.

Anthony Robinson, 17, was arrested shortly after and charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.