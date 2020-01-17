Consider This: Time to build a new prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The situation at Parchman and other state prisons is out of control. The facility is old, deteriorated and unsafe.
Convicted criminals don’t need resort amenities, but they deserve to have a mattress and clean water… basic human rights.
The state should hire more corrections officers and those guards should be paid more money and have better training. And law enforcement can’t allow gangs to run the prisons
The Hinds County Jail is in similar shape as Parchman, so how about this? Shut down Parchman. Shut down the Hinds County Jail.
The state and Hinds County could then work in tandem to build one new facility in the Jackson Metro.
Not only is the location of Parchman no longer viable, the candidate pool for corrections officers in Central Mississippi is more robust than rural Sunflower County where Parchman is located.
Figuring out how to fix the Mississippi Department of Corrections has risen to the top of the list for Governor Reeves.
The previous administration is gone and now is a perfect time to rethink everything about that operation. Building a new facility in Central Mississippi, and partnering with Hinds County, should be part of that conversation.
