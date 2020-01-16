Wolf Lake in Yazoo Co. closed to recreational boaters due to high water

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to flooding and high water resulting from unusually heavy rainfall Wolf Lake is closed to all recreational boating until further notice.
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said that boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area is closed.
Any boating shall be conducted according to a “Dead Slow; Leave No Wake,” standard.
For more information about boating or outdoors in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call us at 601-432-2400.
