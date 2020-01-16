Tulsa looks to extend streak vs Tulane

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 48 percent of Tulane's points this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Tulsa, Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Martins Igbanu have combined to account for 63 percent of all Tulsa scoring, including 83 percent of the team's points over its last five games.