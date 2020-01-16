Ridgway Lane lawsuits consolidated by judge

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County Circuit Judge has consolidated the 12 lawsuits against property manager Ridgway Lane. Judge Dewey Arthur submitted the order this week, saying in his order that all of the cases are similar.
Various Homeowners Associations throughout Rankin, Hinds and Madison Counties have filed suit against the company, whose principals, David L. Lane and David W. Lane, are a father and son team.
Their office in Flowood has now been vacated.
Last week, David W. Lane filed court documents denying involvement and distancing himself from his father. Both are accused of stealing millions from local HOAs.
