Retired Vicksburg fire captain and independent contractor injured after falling off building

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired Vicksburg Fire Captain Richard “Dickie” Martin Sr. and independent contractor Daryl Hollingsworth were both injured when they fell off of a building.
The two were inspecting electrical service on a building Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street in downtown Vicksburg when they both fell about 15 feet.
According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczy, the roof the two men were working on was wet, causing one of the men to lose their balance.
The other man then attempted to grab him, but they both fell as a result.
They were both taken to UMMC with various injuries.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with these two men and their families,” said Chief Danczyk.
