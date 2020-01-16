Harlem Globetrotters play in the Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - They’re the Harlem Globetrotters, but they have a tall Mississippi connection!
And Wednesday night, the iconic team was in the Capital City showing off their amazing basketball skills and family fun.
One of the teammates is Jackson native, Chris “Animal” Hyche, who went to Provine High School and attended Jackson State University, which may have prompted this message from a teammate and the referee.
“Hey Channel 3! We love Channel 3! Hey Channel 3! We love Channel 3!”
The Harlem Globetrotters thrilling those at the Mississippi Coliseum with new high-flying dunks, comical stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and some unforgettable family moments in their new “Pushing The Limits World Tour.”
