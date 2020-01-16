First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled pattern continues; colder next week

By Patrick Ellis | January 16, 2020 at 5:12 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 5:12 AM

THURSDAY: A cold front will slip through the area through the morning commute, bringing chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be warm, in the middle to upper 60s prior to sunrise, dropping into the 50s to lower 60s behind the front amid a blustery north wind. Rain ends through midday and we’ll stay dry overnight with lows dipping into the 40s.

FRIDAY: A seasonable day amid mostly cloudy skies and a continued north breeze. Temperatures will work their way from the morning 40s to seasonable 60s by afternoon. Clouds thicken again through late Friday and a few showers will be possible ahead of our next front due in Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker brings another bout of rain through Saturday morning along a cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Behind that front, we turn much cooler Sunday and into early parts of next week. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s, middle to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds overspread again by Wednesday as highs claw their way into the lower 50s again.

RIVER STAGES

Pearl River

At Carthage: 23.6’ -> 24’ Friday PM

At Jackson: 33.1’ -> 35.5’ Saturday

At Rockport: 34.1” -> Steady

Big Black River

At West: 21.7’ -> Steady

At Bentonia: 28’ -> Steady

At Bovina: 38.3’ -> Steady

Steele Bayou (Landside)

89.61’ -> Rising – Gates ARE CLOSED

Mississippi River

At Vicksburg: 42.5’ -> 44.5’ Tuesday

At Natchez: 49’ -> 51.4’ Monday

The Pearl is on the rise once again - the latest stage has near 33’, heading for a crest at 35.5’ by the weekend....

Posted by Patrick Ellis WLBT on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

