First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled pattern continues; colder next week

THURSDAY: A cold front will slip through the area through the morning commute, bringing chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be warm, in the middle to upper 60s prior to sunrise, dropping into the 50s to lower 60s behind the front amid a blustery north wind. Rain ends through midday and we’ll stay dry overnight with lows dipping into the 40s.
FRIDAY: A seasonable day amid mostly cloudy skies and a continued north breeze. Temperatures will work their way from the morning 40s to seasonable 60s by afternoon. Clouds thicken again through late Friday and a few showers will be possible ahead of our next front due in Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker brings another bout of rain through Saturday morning along a cold front. Ahead of the front, we’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70. Behind that front, we turn much cooler Sunday and into early parts of next week. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s, middle to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds overspread again by Wednesday as highs claw their way into the lower 50s again.
RIVER STAGES
Pearl River
At Carthage: 23.6’ -> 24’ Friday PM
At Jackson: 33.1’ -> 35.5’ Saturday
At Rockport: 34.1” -> Steady
Big Black River
At West: 21.7’ -> Steady
At Bentonia: 28’ -> Steady
At Bovina: 38.3’ -> Steady
Steele Bayou (Landside)
89.61’ -> Rising – Gates ARE CLOSED
Mississippi River
At Vicksburg: 42.5’ -> 44.5’ Tuesday
At Natchez: 49’ -> 51.4’ Monday
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
