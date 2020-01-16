Drug bust: 140 lbs. of marijuana seized during Madison traffic stop

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - 140 pounds of marijuana have been seized after a traffic stop in Madison.
An officer with Madison police pulled over a truck for a traffic violation on I-55 northbound. The officer said he became suspicious that Luis Wilfredo Vega may have been doing something illegal.
Through the course of the investigation, the officer recovered three small bags of cocaine. That’s when they called in the dogs. K-9′s alerted to a large tool box in the bed of the truck. Inside was 140 pounds of marijuana.
Vega was arrested on scene and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.
He will be charged in Madison Municipal Court for Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine along with traffic violations.
